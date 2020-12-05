LBS Kee'Vin Drops Off "Belair Baby 2" With Help From 42 Dugg, Juicy J & More

Florida artist LBS Kee'vin has been impressing hip-hop fans as of late thanks to a steady stream of new singles that have showcased his versatility. The rapper can spit bars but he can also sing and provide you with some nice melodies that will make you bob your head. He has proven himself as a talented artist and on Friday, he came through for his fanbase as he dropped Belair Baby 2 which is a follow-up to his April debut, Belair Baby.

With this latest project, Kee'vin is delivering 13 new tracks and at 31 minutes in length, this is the perfect album to put on for the length of a car ride. Thanks to his newfound fame, the artist was able to secure some big features from the likes of Yungeen Ace, Luh Kel, 42 Dugg, and even Juicy J. This is a mixtape that will excite fans while also delivering some new supporters into the fold. It's a solid project that is well worth your time, and you can check it out below.