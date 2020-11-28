LBS Kee'Vin & Luh Kel Team Up For Melodic New Track "Toxic"

Florida rapper LBS Kee'vin has been making waves over the past couple of years as his melodic brand of hip-hop has certainly been well-received by music listeners. He continues to impress with his new releases, and recently, he decided to join forces with the likes of St.Louis artist Luh Kel for a brand new track called "Toxic."

The subject matter here is exactly what you would expect as both artists trade bars about the women they are seeing and how the situations have gotten to be pretty toxic. With this subject matter comes some melodic singing from both of these guys as they are able to match each other's vibe.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pick up the phone, girl, I done called about a million times

What's up with you? (What's up with you?)

I'm down to ride and slide

And I'd do anything, it's about you (Skrrt, skirt)

I tried to leave you a couple times

But girl, I'm stuck with you (Stuck with you)