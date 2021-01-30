LBS Kee'vin & FCG Heem Aspire To Something Greater On "Hood Dreams"

LBS Kee'vin and FCG Heem are two Florida artists who have been making a huge impact in their respective communities. Kee'vin has had a particularly strong year and in 2021, he is looking to build on his resume, with new singles and collaborations. On Friday, Kee'vin and Heem teamed up for a collaborative track called "Hood Dreams," which is certainly an inspiration cut.

The track features both artists talking about their upbringing and some of the things that they have aspired to over the years. From being basketball players to international superstars, Kee'vin and Heem always had big goals in mind. The track will leave you feeling inspired and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still in love with this trappin' shit

I get an orgasm when I unwrap them packages

I'm in my zone, she throw it back, I just might sack a bitch

Never went campin', but I leave the house, I pack a stick