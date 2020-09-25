LBS Kee'vin & 42 Dugg Are "Shining" In New Single

LBS Kee'vin has been on the come up for some time now, notably accumulating over 300,000 views on his song "Boston George" after winning WorldStarHipHop's Heatseekers contest last April and signing to Visionary Records at the top of the year.

He enlists Yo Gotti & Lil Baby signee 42 Dugg for a bouncy new collaboration that features the two going bar for bar over a springy beat courtesy of producers IllPhil, Swaezee, and Flex.

Kee'vin has the sort of voice that commands attention and he balances the Detroit rapper's gravelly cadence with a galloping flow that you can't help but nod your head to.

Fresh off his recent signing, Kee'vin is in the process of writing and recording his debut album and if this track is any indication of what's to come, the future is looking bright for the young Floridian.

Listen to "Shining" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

In my hood, if they know where you stay

They coming for your safe

I think I need a ride or die

Like a b*tch who don't got no Ls but ride with a K

Can't be scared of no homicide

In my city, n____ get sent to the skies every day