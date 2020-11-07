LBS Kee'vin & 2KBABY Are Up Now On "Conceited"

Florida has surely expanded into a hub for solid talent in hip-hop music. Though Miami has been a hub for a lot of the music that's emerged over the past few years, the expanded even further with new talent like Rod Wave who hails from St. Petersburg. LBS Kee'vin is a product of Pensacola, Fla. and he continues to put on with every release. The rapper teamed up with 2KBaby for his latest single, "Conceited." The melody-driven trap banger is a motivational hit as LBS Kee'vin and 2KBaby reflect on the trials and tribulations that led them to the success they're witnessing right now.

Kee'vin has been steadily releasing new music throughout the year following the release of his project, Belair Baby that dropped in April.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep a glock, we could bang it out

N***a try me, kill 'em ain't nothin' to think about

I got a knot, it's a big amount

Take a bitch inside the mall and she pick it out