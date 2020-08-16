LB Spiffy Unleashes New Single "Kawasaki"

Toronto's LB Spiffy has been on a steady rise over the past few years and even with a pandemic putting the industry on pause, he's still kept his momentum going. The Jane & Finch-bred rapper has continued to flood the streets with new music throughout the year from the Smiley-assisted, "Name Brand" for 6ixbuzz's forthcoming compilation tape to the infectious "Income."

This week, Spiffy came back with a brand new single to set the summer ablaze with "Kawasaki." Slick production handled by Tony Parker (not the ballplayer) enhances Spiffy's honeyed melodies and infectious earworm for a hook. Jane & Finch's Loyal Boss brings lavish flexes as he basks in the newfound success and all the perks that follow.

Check out LB Spiffy's latest tune, "Kawasaki" below, and keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby hold me down

Ride me like Kawasaki

If he talk down

Make 'em dance like Jabbawockee

