LB Spiffy Unleashes New Single "Kawasaki"

Aron A.
August 16, 2020 11:55
Toronto's LB Spiffy slides through with his ultra-smooth new single, "Kawasaki."


Toronto's LB Spiffy has been on a steady rise over the past few years and even with a pandemic putting the industry on pause, he's still kept his momentum going. The Jane & Finch-bred rapper has continued to flood the streets with new music throughout the year from the Smiley-assisted, "Name Brand" for 6ixbuzz's forthcoming compilation tape to the infectious "Income."

This week, Spiffy came back with a brand new single to set the summer ablaze with "Kawasaki." Slick production handled by Tony Parker (not the ballplayer) enhances Spiffy's honeyed melodies and infectious earworm for a hook. Jane & Finch's Loyal Boss brings lavish flexes as he basks in the newfound success and all the perks that follow.

Check out LB Spiffy's latest tune, "Kawasaki" below, and keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby hold me down
Ride me like Kawasaki
If he talk down
Make 'em dance like Jabbawockee

