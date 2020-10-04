mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LB Spiffy & 2KBABY Team Up On New Banger "Go Pro"

Aron A.
October 04, 2020 12:08
LB Spiffy enlists 2KBaby for his new single, "Go Pro."


Toronto's rising star LB Spiffy has gone from bubbling out of Jane & Finch to becoming the next artist to blow from the 6ix. This year, he's unleashed several monstrous tracks that have continued to bubble through the streets like "Kawasaki" that he recently released a music video for. Along with the visuals to the single, he came through with a brand new single alongside 2KBaby titled, "Go Pro." Angelic harps ring off behind them as M10, Kendrick Luu, and JmakBeatz handle the gentle trap production. LB Spiffy's soft melodies mesh well with the production as he details major flexes and his struggles. Meanwhile, 2KBaby reflects on reaping the benefits of the labor he's put in.

Check out LB Spiffy's brand new single, "Go Pro" ft. 2KBaby below.

Quotable Lyrics
iPhone keep on twitchin'
Gotta get these digits
I got it back, can't go down to my last
Make 'em say I'm drippin'

LB Spiffy
