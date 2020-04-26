mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LB Spifffy Counts It Up On "Income"

Aron A.
April 26, 2020 13:44
Income
LB Spiffy

Rising Toronto rapper LB Spiffy unloads his latest single.


Toronto's LB Spiffy is just about ready to blow. Over the past few years, the rapper's fanbase has exploded from just his Jane & Finch neighborhood across the globe with people like Kylie Jenner and Drake showing his music love.

Today, LB Spiffy makes his HNHH debut with his latest single, "Income." As one of the hottest new artists from Toronto right now, he has a lot to be thankful for and even more to brag about. Spiffy's airy vocals deliver infectious melodies, even down to his adlibs, over the bass-heavy production from Jmak. 

Spiffy's latest single follows February's "Not Lyin." He's poised to make some major moves in the future. Check his latest track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Spiffy.

Quotable Lyrics
Gettin' this money, this income
Shorty thick, gotta a big bum
Bro roll around with a big drum
Gettin' this money since I was a Lil' one

