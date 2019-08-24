Layton Greene Shares Heartbreak Ballad "I Love You"

The R&B princess of Quality Control Music, Layton Greene, has returned with another single titled "I Love You." She recently delivered the music video to her single “Leave Em Alone” featuring Lil Baby, City Girls, and PnB Rock—a track that has gathered tens of millions of streams to date. On "I Love You," we find Greene belting out her heartache over a relationship that she can't believe has ended.

On Twitter, she wrote that she pulled from her true-life experiences to pen her latest effort. "Omggggg I loveeee this record man, I was really going thru some sh*t when I wrote this! Let me know what y’all think." She later added, "I’m really a hopeless romantic.. I just love, love and I always go into relationships with HIGH expectations, and I’m let down every time of course. I really done been hurt.. & it’s easy for me to express that thru my music."

Quotable Lyrics

Can’t believe you saying you can’t be with me

I was there when you had nothing, on your knees

If I would try to leave, I had you begging please

Let me ease my mind before I cause a scene