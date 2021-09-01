A Quality Control Music artist is celebrating a new phase in her life, but it doesn't have anything to do with what she's been working on in the studio. Layton Greene has had the R&B world buzzing over the last few years and when she dropped her debut EP Tell Ya Storyback in 2019, she was keenly squared in the "up next" radar.

We haven't heard much from the singer-songwriter through 2021 and fans assumed that Greene was plotting her next career move, but on Tuesday (August 31), she resurfaced with a cleared-out Instagram aside from one post that revealed she is expecting.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

The singer posed for her pregnancy photoshoot and in the caption to her post, Greene shared a note to her unborn child. "God knew my heart needed you. I love you so much and I haven’t even met you yet," she said. "You’re undoubtedly the best thing that has happened to me. I can’t wait until you make your arrival. You’re already my all, my everything."

Several of her friends and peers sent her congratulatory messages including DreamDoll, Lady London, Hitmaka, Snoh Aalegra, DDG, Ella Mai, Melii, Lil Mo, Omeretta, Queen Naija, and of course, QC's head honcho Pierre "Pee" Thomas. Check out Layton Greene's post below. Congrats!