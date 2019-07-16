Layton Greene Links Up With Yung Miami, PnB Rock, & Lil Baby On "Leave Em Alone"

The Quality Control artist brings a new R&B summer single.

Universities may be out of session as the summertime shine is upon us, but Layton Greene is taking us back to get schooled by Quality Control. The QC Music artist released the visual to her single "Leave Em Alone" featuring Yung Miami from City Girls, PnB Rock, and Lil Baby. Greene offers an uptempo yet smooth R&B jam where she sings about not being able to change her ways and leave the bad boys alone.

Greene, the first R&B artist to be singed with QC, delivers the first verse on the track along with singing the chorus throughout. PnB Rock is responsible for the pre-chorus lines while Lil Baby and Yung Miami spit bars from a male and female perspective. The visual is HBU-inspired, so be prepared to see step moves from the QC sorority and fraternity. Check out "Leave Em Alone" and let us know if Quality Control has another superstar on its hands with Layton Greene.