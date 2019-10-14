With the weather changing and Fall upon us, Lay’s is launching a new comfort food for our palates. For a limited time only, the company is releasing Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup-flavored potato chips.

Just as it sound, the chip pairs the buttery, cheesy goodness of a classic grilled cheese sandwich with the sweet and creamy nature of tomato soup, a staple in family’s homes this time of the year. The chips will be available for around $3.49 for a 7.75 oz. bag nationwide beginning Monday, October 21st.

These comes right around the same time Doritos is launching a new flavor of their own, “Screamin’ Sriracha.” Peep the new Lay’s chips (below).

In addition, Lay’s is also launching its “Gotta Have Lay’s” campaign today (Oct. 21) at www.GottaHaveLays.com, inviting fans to upload a photo of themselves with the new packaging design for a chance to win free Lay’s for a year. With five winners a day for more than a month (200 winners total) that’s more than 10,000 bags of free Lay’s potato chips to share.

[Via]