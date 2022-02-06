LAYA Teams Up To "Brag" With Fivio Foreign

New York R&B singer LAYA is currently gearing up for her debut project Um, Hello. With two pre-released singles already under he belt in "Sailor Moon" and "Bitter," LAYA decided to take it up a notch for the third single ahead of the March album release.

LAYA dropped "Brag" with fellow New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign on Feb. 4, in the midst of Fivio working on a debut album of his own. Throughout the track, LAYA employs her charming, 90s inspired singing to assert how she is not where she wants to be yet, but will remain low-key when she does. She builds upon her "I don’t wanna brag when I get the big bag" hook in the verses where she explains that once she has her money up, she's going to stay out of harm's way and mind her business.

Fivio reiterates this head down, hard working mentality, emphasizing how he knows his worth. He is going to get what he works for, no questions asked.

Check out LAYA's new track "Brag" with Fivio Foreign below ahead of her March 18 release.

Quotable Lyrics

Why I wanna win, I gotta work, look if I put in half Im get back what its worth

If I go give my own, I'm gonna get what I deserve

If I give her to the streets, (to the what?) the streets know I had it first

I gotta go, I gotta go, skrt skrt

I gotta go, I gotta go, skrt skrt