Over the past few months, Trey Songz and Chris Brown have found themselves in some boiling hot water. Both have received multiple rape and sexual assault allegations, and face hefty lawsuits as a result for them.

While most of their accusers prefer to remain anonymous, the story that blew the lid off of Trey Songz's situation was when Instagram influencer, music artist and former collegiate women's basketball star Dylan Gonzalez recounted her rape at the hands of Trey Songz.

Since then, two more victims of Songz have emerged. Similarly, two anonymous victims have accused Chris Brown of drugging and raping them in Miami at Diddy's mansion in December 2020.

As these pending cases have caused a lot of noise surrounding these two artists, Chris Brown responded by saying that people try to tear him down when he is close to releasing new music: "I hope y'all see this pattern of (cap) whenever I'm releasing music or projects, "they" try to pull some real bullsh*t."

Ariel Mitchell is the attorney who is now representing the three of Songz's accusers and the two Breezy accusers, as both the R&B artists are facing $20 million lawsuits. Mitchell recently sat down with gossip YouTuber and interviewer Tasha K to discuss how these prices are nothing compared to the value of a woman's body: "I'm up to five individuals. Three against Trey Songz and two against Chris Brown... Everybody thinks about these dollar amounts, that's all they hear is big numbers. Tell me what your vagina's worth to you."

She also added that she is confident about being able to prove her cases involving Chris Brown's accusers: "I know Chris Brown was drugging girls."

As we await the results of these suits, check out Ariel Mitchell's interview with Tasha k below.