Each time new developments in the Subway tuna debacle come in, they are not favorable for the sandwich franchise. Subway eaters have been holding their breath to find out if their beloved tuna sandwiches are phony, and it is surely starting to look that way.

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, two Californians who have been pursuing this lawsuit since the beginning of 2021, have looped back with a third suit after their second was dismissed by a judge.

They have come correct this time, having collected 20 samples of Subway's tuna from different locations and lab testing it to find tuna DNA. The results showed that 19 of the 20 samples had "no detectable tuna DNA sequences," and instead all 20 samples contained chicken DNA, 11 contained pork DNA and seven contained cattle DNA.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After their findings, Dhanowa and Amin released a statement discussing Subway's negligence when creating their tuna and how they lie with their "100 percent tuna" claims: "Defendants do not take sufficient measures to control or prevent the known risks of adulteration to its tuna products. On the contrary, they actively perpetuate actions and steps that encourage mixing or allowing non-tuna ingredients to make their way into the tuna products.”

Subway has continued to deny the assertions from Dhanowa and Amin, claiming that they have a rigorous process to certify the tuna they serve to customers. A spokesperson for Subway responded to this most recent lawsuit saying: "The plaintiffs have filed three meritless complaints, changing their story each time. This third, most recent amended claim, was filed only after their prior complaint was rightfully dismissed by a federal judge. Our legal team is in the process of evaluating the plaintiffs’ amended claim, and will once again file a new motion to dismiss this reckless and improper lawsuit. The fact remains that Subway tuna is real and strictly regulated by the FDA in the U.S., and other government entities around the world."

We now await the judge's decision with Dhanowa and Amin's third lawsuit against Subway for their "fake tuna."

