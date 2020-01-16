While Jeffrey Epstein supposedly committed suicide in order to avoid going to trial, the criminal case behind his acts and the evidence continues to find its way to surface. In a new lawsuit filed by Virgin Islands Attorney-General Denise N. George, Jeffrey Epstein and his associates were abusing women and underaged girls on his private Caribbean Little St. James island less than two years before his untimely death.



In the lawsuit obtained by The New York Times, the documentation states "Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to be able to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here."

The lawsuit filed against the Epstein estate details that the former financier and convicted sex offender participated in the sexual abuse and exploitation of numerous women and girls on his private island, some of which as young as eleven-years-old. Further evidence obtained in the case was a computer database that tracked his victims that would arrive on the island via boat or helicopter.

The suit also details the event where a victim attempted to escape the island by swimming away after being forced to perform sex acts with a number of Epstein's affiliates.

Attorney-General George also commented, "We will not remain complacent, and we will enforce our laws whatever way we can. It doesn’t matter the social status of the person. It’s that the laws apply equally."

According to The Times, the lawsuit is demanding that Epstein estate forfeit the ownership of the island as well as dissolve the companies associated with the Virgin Islands territory. The assets on the island are estimated to be worth approximately $500 million.

As the grim details of Jeffrey Epstein's impending criminal case surface, the more disturbing the harsh reality of the affluent businessman's actions have been leading up to the very moments he decided to take his own life.