Lawd P Heads To Tanzania For Peace & Prospective In His Video For "SECRETS OF THE DEEP"

After dropping an impressive music video for the single "BLOOD WATER" off his EP Paradigm Shift 2020, burgeoning Brooklyn-based emcee Lawd P decided to up the ante by bringing us all on a journey to Tanzania for his latest set of visuals.

With "SECRETS OF THE DEEP," P sought out to deliver a powerful message that speaks to people of color specifically, saying via a recent Instagram post, "Secrets of the deep is revealing thoughts that were bottled up," further adding, "I use this place as a form of expression." From his choice of colors and hues seen throughout the video to the actual words he drops in lyrical form, there's something very enduring about the way Lawd P expresses his thought process when speaking about the ways of the world and the industry he's trying to break into.

Take a look atthe official breakdown of his video and song overall:

In “Secrets of the Deep,” Lawd P takes us on a poetic journey about his deep experiences that shaped him into the man he is today. Weaving rhythmically through the drum patterns and snares, he raps about the shift that is taking place in his life right now. In the middle of Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Lawd P is expressing his thoughts on becoming a better person and helping others to understand how to change their perspective for the greater good.

Listen to "SECRETS OF THE DEEP" below along with the official music video, and let us know your honest thoughts on what you think about his skills:

Quotable Lyrics:

This message for the brother on the corner trying to be a better person

Problems with his woman and committing and it's hurting

Dreaming about leaving this hood, searching for a purpose

Cutting people off who be stopping them from working

Pull the string off of these puppets to close the curtains

Had to let you go 'cause your energy was a burden