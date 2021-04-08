The new Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime recently aired its pilot episode on April 1, and longtime fans of Dick Wolfe's decade-spanning crime drama were treated with the highly anticipated return of Christopher Meloni's beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler. The new series will feature Meloni's character in a starring role after a personal tragedy brings him back to the force to battle organized crime.

Law & Order fans have been extremely vocal about Meloni's return to the franchise, but it turns out that his starring role on Organized Crime isn't the only thing that's got them excited.

Yes, yet another photo of Christopher Meloni's butt has gone viral, and Twitter users are having a field day joking about the Law & Order actor's plump buttocks. As the jokes continued, one bold user decided to ask Meloni directly why the actor has such a big butt, and Meloni actually took the time to respond.

Summing it all up as a side effect of his age and his recently celebrated birthday, Meloni wrote back, "big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake."

His comical reply to all of the jokes surrounding his derriere has only sent Twitter users into even more of a frenzy, but it's good to see that Christopher Meloni can take a joke, even if it's at his expense. Law & Order fans can check out new episodes of his show Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays on NBC.

[via]