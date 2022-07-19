A parking enforcement officer named Johnny Pizarro was shot and killed on the set of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday. The 31-year-old father of three had been sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was saving a parking space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn when a man opened the door and shot him.

A co-worker of the victim told the New York Post that they had worked the same job for six years.

“We put up the fliers, cones and park the trucks. We come 24 hours in advance to start clearing out the parking. We park in our trucks, and we wait for the stars to come out,” he explained. “He was a great guy, always laughing or making somebody laugh, you know?”

After the shooting, NBC shut down production for the remainder of the day.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the company said in a statement. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The series is a spin-off of the iconic Law & Order franchise. The show stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger and is in its third season.

