It was a huge night for Serena Williams as she took home the trophy at the 2022 U.S. Open, and while the athlete has certainly got her share of praise, a Beyoncé lookalike spotted in the audience has also been causing a stir on social media.

Sitting in the crowd with a mask covering the lower half of her face, several spectators mistook 50-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox as the RENAISSANCE hitmaker – a compliment which she's obviously been enjoying.

Laverne Cox celebrates her 50th birthday -- Jason Mendez/Getty Images

After seeing the commentary floating around about Cox passing incredibly well for Queen B, she took to Instagram to share some of her favourite tweets.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," the four-time Emmy nominee wrote in her caption. "These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!"





Among Cox's reposts was a post from one of the original accounts that reported that Beyoncé was in attendance after seeing the LGBTQ icon. "I'm starting to think that my mix-up of @lavernecox and @beyonce at the #USOpen [may] actually be ok... I'll give it 24 hours to see. I think it may actually be a compliment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

