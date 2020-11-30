Laverne Cox detailed a frightening transphobic incident on IGTV from a recent trip to Los Angeles’ Griffin Park. Cox called 911 after a stranger attacked her friend.

"The friend that I'm with looks at his watch and tells him the time, and then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend, 'Guy or girl?,'" she said in the video. "My friend says, 'Fuck off.'"

"This dude was looking for trouble ... because I happened to be a trans person in public," she continued. "That's all it felt like. This isn't shocking to me – obviously, this is my life. I've dealt with this a lot, but it never fails to be shocking, I guess... I've been trans my whole life, I've been harassed and bullied my whole life. None of this is new, but it's still just kind of like ... why do you need to be aggressive?"

The Human Rights Campaign reports that at least 39 trans and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year. For more information on taking action to help end this violence, check out their report here.

"It doesn't matter who you are. You can be, like, Laverne Cox, whatever that means," she continued. "If you're trans, you're going to experience stuff like this."

