The LaVar Ball vs Charles Barkley feud continued over the weekend, as the Ball Father responded to Chuck's recent comments to TMZ.

Speaking of Ball's inappropriate remarks to ESPN host Molly Qerim, Barkley said last week, "Wherever LaVar Ball is, there's a village missing an idiot. We should just keep LaVar off television. That would be the best way to be."

LaVar was asked about that quote on Saturday, and responded with the following:

"I don't even pertain to Charles because he's so jealous of me. He want to be me so bad," Ball said. "He never had a father," Ball said. "He wish I was his father. That's why he's so animate towards me. But I don't even get into that because the only way he can get his 200 likes he got to say something bad about me.... But I know he jealous. He want everything I got. People don't come up to him. Kids don't believe in him. Nothing."

Check out LaVar's full comments in the video embedded below.