LaVar Ball is simply unwilling to give up on his Big Baller Brand dream, despite the way his business crumbled at the hands of shady co-founder Alan Foster. In a recent episode of the Ball's Facebook series "Ball In The Family," LaVar pleaded with his sons Lonzo and LaMelo to pool their money together to help revive the family brand.

“The more special you get, all these people will be coming in with all this other shit because everybody want a piece. What we got going on is gonna be a billion-dollar thing. Everybody gotta put their teeth in it somewhere. And as a family, we just gotta stick together. Like, OK, we good. Put your money over there. My money over here … Melo over there. And we put all our money together, that’s where the venture capitalists come in and say, ‘We got a hundred mill for y’all.’ We don’t need to have a hundred mill. We got it right here if we put our shit together.”

Check out the clip from the recent episode, as well as Lonzo's thoughts about reviving BBB, in the video embedded below.

Not long after Alan Foster stole more than $1.5 million from Lonzo, the BBB website was taken down and the Pelicans point guard removed the BBB tattoo from his body and bashed the product, leading many to believe the brand was dead for good. And if it's not dead and gone, it's certainly on life support.

Even though Lonzo appears completely uninterested in having anything to do with the Big Baller Brand reboot, LaVar seems determined to see his vision through.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images