LaVar Ball has become a solidified member of the basketball world over the past few years thanks to his various antics. He is typically gassing up his kids to an absolute insufferable degree. I mean, who can forget when he said Lonzo would be a better point guard than Magic Johnson? Now, LaVar's youngest son LaMelo is poised to go high in the NBA draft although, with everything that is going on with the Coronavirus, there is a chance teams won't be able to vet him like they wanted to.

With this in mind, LaMelo could actually fall in the draft and it mostly has to do with his father. A GM in the Eastern Conference was speaking to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report and noted that if his team was to draft LaMelo, they would need to have a conversation with him and his father first. Clearly, there are some questions that need to be answered first.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

“You’re still going to investigate all that, but I’d want to meet with the kid and the dad, personally,” the general managers said. “The dad is such a wild card.”

For now, it remains to be seen where LaMelo ends up going. With the Coronavirus pandemic picking up steam, there are a lot of variables at play leading up to the NBA draft and realistically, no one knows what's going to happen.

