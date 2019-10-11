LaVar Ball has plenty to be excited about nowadays, with his oldest son Lonzo set to start a new chapter in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson, and his youngest son LaMelo skyrocketing up the 2020 draft boards.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Ball Father at the L.A. Regional Food Bank, where he was donating 70,000 bottles of Big Baller Brand Water, to get his thoughts on the upcoming NBA season and how Lonzo will fit in with the Pelicans.

Naturally, LaVar predicted that New Orleans will "for sure" be going all the way this season.

"They're gonna take it all this year, for sure," says LaVar. “All you need to be successful in the NBA, ya gotta have a coach be behind you. And, Alvin Gentry is that guy… What did Gentry say? He wants [The Pelicans] to play the fastest pace. That’s Lonzo’s best game!

As for why he thinks Lonzo is in much a better situation in New Orleans than he was in L.A., LaVar adds, "You've got a bunch of youngsters so you don't have 20 different people asking for the ball. Give it to Lonzo and let him just run it."

The Pelicans will kick off the 2019-20 regular season on October 22, as they travel to Toronto to face the defending champion Raptors on opening night. Check out LaVar's full comments about the upcoming season in the video embedded below.