LaVar Ball recently made an appearance on the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast with Joy Taylor, during which he shed some light on his master plan to bring back the struggling Big Baller Brand. Even though LaVar can't even guarantee that his own son, LaMelo, will rep the triple Bs when he enters the NBA next season, the Ball Father does think he can lure other athletes to sign by offering them ownership in the brand.

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

Says LaVar:

“To get started, I mainly focused on my boys. And people thought I was just going to lead my three boys and that's it. They got some superstars coming out every year, and I'ma gonna start approaching them." He adds, "I’m going to offer these next athletes ownership... and when that endorsement falls down, that’s going to be the new business model.”

LaVar Ball has done everything in his power to prevent the Big Baller Brand from going extinct, but it's going to be tough to sell anyone on a BBB partnership if his own sons refuse to support it. Although LiAngelo Ball might still be on board, Lonzo has been repping nothing but Nike so far this season and there's a growing belief that LaVar's youngest son, LaMelo, will follow in Lonzo's footsteps.

Is a small ownership stake in the Big Baller Brand enough to convince other promising stars not to sign with any of the other established brands? Check out the clip from LaVar's appearance on "Maybe I'm Crazy" in the tweet embedded below.