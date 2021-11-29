LaVar Ball is a bit of a mastermind when it comes to his sons. Ever since Lonzo was in college, he has been part of the public eye as he tries to prove to the world just how talented his kids are at basketball. So far, two of them are in the NBA all while LiAngelo is in the G-League. For years, Ball has wanted to see all three sons on the same team, and he is confident that their chemistry would be off the charts together. Of course, getting them all on the same team would be a task and a half.

According to Block Club Chicago, Ball is still looking to make it happen, no matter what. The Ball family patriarch reportedly spoke to the Bulls organization recently, and based on the conversation, he wants a superteam in Chicago with all of his sons involved.

Per Block Club Chicago:

"Ball is trying to bring that family connectivity to the Bulls. He said he met with the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations and lobbied him to “get all three of” his sons: Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo. “By themselves, they are good. But together, they’re great,” Ball said."

This would be incredibly difficult to pull off, especially with LaMelo on the Hornets and LiAngelo in the G-League. The Bulls would need to pay a hefty price to get both of those Ball brothers, and at this point, the Bulls' chemistry is already good enough as is. Tampering with that could prove to be a massive mistake.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

