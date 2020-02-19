LaVar Ball has been quite a controversial figure in the sports world over the years. His antics began in the lead-up to the 2017 NBA Draft when his son Lonzo was picked second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball made a lot of odd remarks about his son and his talents out on the basketball court. With his other two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, LaVar has given us more of the same. LaVar also has his very own clothing imprint called the Big Baller Brand.

After numerous legal battles and controversies, LaVar suspended BBB until further notice. Today, LaVar announced the long-awaited return of his brand on the official Big Baller Brand website.

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

Per LaVar Ball:

“The Big Baller Brand is BACK and better than ever! Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website BigBallerBrandInc.com. I want to thank our loyal fans for patiently waiting for the relaunch and continuing to grow with our family!"

For those interested, 48 new items have been put up for sale including hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and even women's clothing. LiAngelo and Lonzo's signature sneakers are also on the website in various colorways.

Let us know if you plan on copping anything.