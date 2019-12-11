LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand experiment turned out to be a total flop, but the Ball Father is still living large at his massive estate in Southern California. In the season two premiere of The Players' Tribune's "House Guest" (think MTV Cribs with a twist), as Nate Robinson made the trek to Chino Hills to take a tour of the Big Baller Brand estate.

The 13,800-square-foot home, reportedly priced at $5.2 million, comes with all the bells and whistles including a gourmet kitchen, elevator, movie theater, weight room, swimming pool and a 1,200-square-foot guest house. As you'd expect, LaVar's estate is also filled with "BBB" logos, including on the front of the home, in the grand chandelier and in the pool.

Check out the full episode in the video embedded below.