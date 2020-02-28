LaVar Ball has done everything in his power to prevent the Big Baller Brand from going extinct, but it's going to be tough to sell the pricey BBB gear if his owns sons refuse to support it. LaVar's oldest son, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, has been repping nothing but Nike so far this season and there's a growing belief that his youngest son, LaMelo, will follow in his footsteps.

The typically overconfident LaVar even seems to have his own doubts that LaMelo will wear Big Baller Brand sneakers once he gets to the league.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on TMZ Live, the Ball Father was asked specifically if LaMelo would be an ambassador for Big Baller Brand sneakers and apparel during his rookie season. LaVar's response: “Will he be wearing a Big Baller Brand shoe? Uh, I don’t know. You guys will have to stay tuned for that now.”

LaMelo, a projected Top 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, routinely laced up Kevin Durant's signature sneakers, specifically the Nike KD 4 and Nike KD 12, during his stint with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks this season. There were rumors that one sneaker brand was willing to offer him a lucrative $100M deal, though it remains to be seen what kind of bidding war the 6'7 point guard will command as he prepares for his rookie season.

If LaMelo's recent on-court sneakers are any indication of his preference, there's little chance he'll be repping for the Big Baller Brand. And it sounds as though LaVar is finally catching on.