LiAngelo Ball seemed poised for a year in which he could prove himself on the professional level. After spending some time with the Oklahoma City Thunder G-League team, Ball was signed by the Detroit Pistons, which is a team his father LaVar had been complimentary of, in the past. In fact, LaVar was hoping they would be the team to draft his son LaMelo. Today, however, the Pistons waived LiAngelo after a couple of preseason games in which he didn't play a single minute.

During an AMA with Bleacher Report, LaVar unleashed his wrath upon the Pistons as he hit them with some strong words. As you will see in the quote below, LaVar sounds like the guy who just got rejected by a girl at the club and then turns around says "I thought you were ugly, anyway."

"I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don't know a good player," LaVar said. "I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They're gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. 'Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they're gonna learn the hard way."

At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not LiAngelo will find another NBA opportunity. With the season starting in about a week from now, it seems unlikely that all three Ball brothers will be on an NBA roster to start the year.

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images