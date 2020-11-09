LaVar Ball is one of the most infamous fathers in the entire sports world and it is easy to see why that is the case. Ever since his son Lonzo burst onto the scene during his years at UCLA, LaVar has been everywhere trying to promote his kids. He has even created his very own imprint called the Big Baller Brand and while there has been some turmoil involving the company, he has vowed to keep it going.

Despite all of this, his sons haven't necessarily bought into the full extent of the brand as recently, LaMelo Ball decided to sign to Puma ahead of the NBA Draft which goes down next week. LaVar's reaction to LaMelo's Puma deal was teased during the end of the most recent episode of "Ball In The Family" and as you can see, LaVar appeared to be livid about it.

LaVar has always been about building something on his own and he has stated numerous times that he doesn't need the big brands to help him out on his journey. As it turns out, his kids feel like going their own way as well, which has led to some inner-family turmoil over the course of the last few years.

When LaMelo is drafted into the NBA next week, some big discussions are going to be had, and we're sure LaVar will be trying to steer the direction of his son's career, moving forward.

