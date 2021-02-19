mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lava La Rue Tackles Love On "Butter-Fly" EP

Rose Lilah
February 19, 2021 10:52
Butter-Fly
Lava La Rue

Lava La Rue drops off a five-track project in "Butter-Fly."


We've featured Lava La Rue only a handful of times in the past, but the UK songstress continues to make bigger and bigger waves within the music industry. She's a singer, although her sound doesn't confine itself to traditional r'n'b parameters, instead exploring other genres and intertwining them, with a firmly alternative feel.

Today, the singer finally delivered a project for fans to get better acquainted, her first since 2019's Stitches. As just five songs, it's perhaps more appetizer than full-on meal, however, it's enough to get lost in the world of Lava La Rue for a good twenty minutes. Butter-Fly opens magnificently with the vintage-esque "Magpie," a record that will draw you in immediately. "Angel" features WeDidIt's Deb Never, and was originally released last November. While it also contains a vintage vibe, this one is more '80s than '50s. The only other feature comes from Karma Kid on the EP closer, "Lift You Up."

Take a look at the tracklist below, and stream Lava La Rue's Butter-Fly. Let us know what you think of her.

Tracklist

1. Magpie

2. Angel feat. Deb Never

3. Goofys Heart Club

4. G.O.Y.D

5. Life You Up feat. Karma Kid

Lava La Rue Deb Never london uk hip hop
