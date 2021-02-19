Lava La Rue Tackles Love On "Butter-Fly" EP

We've featured Lava La Rue only a handful of times in the past, but the UK songstress continues to make bigger and bigger waves within the music industry. She's a singer, although her sound doesn't confine itself to traditional r'n'b parameters, instead exploring other genres and intertwining them, with a firmly alternative feel.

Today, the singer finally delivered a project for fans to get better acquainted, her first since 2019's Stitches. As just five songs, it's perhaps more appetizer than full-on meal, however, it's enough to get lost in the world of Lava La Rue for a good twenty minutes. Butter-Fly opens magnificently with the vintage-esque "Magpie," a record that will draw you in immediately. "Angel" features WeDidIt's Deb Never, and was originally released last November. While it also contains a vintage vibe, this one is more '80s than '50s. The only other feature comes from Karma Kid on the EP closer, "Lift You Up."

Take a look at the tracklist below, and stream Lava La Rue's Butter-Fly. Let us know what you think of her.

Tracklist

1. Magpie

2. Angel feat. Deb Never

3. Goofys Heart Club

4. G.O.Y.D

5. Life You Up feat. Karma Kid