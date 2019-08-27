Lava La Rue Preps Upcoming "Stitches" Tape With "TLSL" Release

Lava La Rue is impressing all of the right people. In Lava Land, only one rock star from West London matters and that's Lava herself. The young artist has made her mark in several different areas, including design and music, and now she's getting her fans ready for her upcoming mixtape. Coming through soon with Stitches, the budding star previews what's to come with her unconventional melodies, imperfect harmonies and nonchalant flow. Lava knows what she's doing and this is just the start.

The new song, titled "TLSL," will appear on her upcoming project and today, Lava shares the video on the NINE8 art collective's official YouTube page. If you're feeling the vibe, stay tuned for more of where this came from on September 18.

Quotable Lyrics:

So we just take an L and smoke an L

And we keep it positive, yeah we always keep it positive