Lava La Rue Enchants With Her "Stitches" Album

Milca P.
September 22, 2019 02:54
Stitches
Lava La Rue

Listen to Lava La Rue's "Stitches."


Catapulting off a strong COLORS Studios co-sign, London artist Lava La Rue has been patiently carving the road that has led to her most recent Stitches project.

The new entry is a nine-track output that finds Lava sparring with the likes of Mac Wetha, Virgil Hawkins and LAsh Vanegro among others.

"Stitches is literally called that because I’m stitching together some songs I made like four years ago with songs I made two months ago," Lava tells Hypebae."It’s like stitching these different times and sounds; it’s like a scrapbook of all these different sorts of perspectives and I literally tie it together onto one mixtape. I feel like it’s a lot more representative across the spectrum of what I’m able to do and who I am."

Listen below.

