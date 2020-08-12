Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, spoke out this week about her childhood trauma, blaming her parents for their constant bickering and punitive measures for why she is the way she is today.

During a two-hour dialogue, Selah spoke candidly about life with an absent father and a mother who used discipline as a means of control. She spoke about how her mother is an "amazing woman" but her spankings were unbearable, replaying the trauma in her head every time she thinks about it.

As Selah continues to speak her mind about what she lived through, her father Rohan Marley has issued a statement.

"Selah's expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I'm very happy that she is fearless in her expression," wrote Rohan through his publicist. "I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child. I've grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love."

The statement was made in response to Selah's claims that Rohan and Lauryn's arguing kept her up at night.

"I'd just be crying and crying and crying and crying," she said about listening to their arguments at night.

In addition to his statement, Rohan also posted a picture of Selah on his story and sent her some love.

