While Lauryn Hill's own vocals have been gracing a few hits of the times, with samples finding a spot on tracks such as Drakes "Nice For What" and Cardi B's "Be Honest," the former Fugees member hasn't released a solo track in nearly five years, but that drought will soon come to a close next month when the hyphenate debuts a new song on the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

The soundtrack itself is set to hit on November 15th, marking Hill's first solo appearance on a track since dropping of 2014's "Black Rage (Sketch)." This year, she made a brief appearance above the surface when she checked in via Pusha T's "Coming Home" track.

Other names set to make an appearance on the soundtrack include the likes of Vince Staples, Lil Baby, and Megan thee Stallion among a host of others.

"I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul to modern bounce, hip hop, and R&B—much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 1990s," said the film's director Melina Matsoukas. "We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created."

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, will debut in theaters on November 27th.