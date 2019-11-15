Lauryn Hill Shares "Guarding The Gates" Single From "Queen & Slim" Soundtrack

It's not often that the world is blessed with new music from Lauryn Hill, but the Miseducation singer returned with new tunes on Friday. Fans were excited to hear her "Coming Home" collaboration with Pusha T that was released this year, and the former Fugees rapper now shares her Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack inclusion titled "Guarding the Gates." This is reportedly the first solo track the singer has released in five years.

For those of you who have been wanting a new Lauryn Hill vibe that's reminiscent of her classic Miseducation hits, "Guarding the Gates" will satisfy your thirsts. She may make headlines for problematic behavior as it pertains to getting to her live shows on time, but when Ms. Hill steps in the booth, she knows how to belt out a record. Let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

All that you could be is a spectacle

Following after every single miracle

Watch them marvel at

All the joy you have

But they're too important to have all the joy you have

What a tragedy, you can laugh at me, you can laugh at me

But I'm in love (I'm in love)