It has reportedly been 15 years since the Fugees took to the stage together as a unit, and fans were recently treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Ms. Lauryn Hill have come together for a reunion tour that fans are clamoring to see, but ahead of their November launch date, the group joined forces for Global Citizen Live in a show that is set to air this weekend.

This is the first sneak peek into what audiences can expect before the trio embarks on a worldwide tour that boasts stops in France, England, and Nigeria, and during their impressive set, Ms. Hill took a moment to address the Fugees' relationship long after their rumored controversies stormed Hip Hop.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“We have a complicated but beautiful history,” said Hill on stage, according to Essence. She reportedly then shared a bit about meeting Pras when she was just 12-years-old and then being introduced to his cousin, Wyclef. “At such a young age, we didn’t know what to expect.”

In a similar statement shared to the Los Angeles Times, Hill said, "The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate twenty-five years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Wyclef added. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

