The trio of Hip Hop icons has reunited for a tour that is gearing up to be one that fans shouldn't miss and they kicked things off with an NYC performance.
It has reportedly been 15 years since the Fugees took to the stage together as a unit, and fans were recently treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Ms. Lauryn Hill have come together for a reunion tour that fans are clamoring to see, but ahead of their November launch date, the group joined forces for Global Citizen Live in a show that is set to air this weekend.
This is the first sneak peek into what audiences can expect before the trio embarks on a worldwide tour that boasts stops in France, England, and Nigeria, and during their impressive set, Ms. Hill took a moment to address the Fugees' relationship long after their rumored controversies stormed Hip Hop.
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images
“We have a complicated but beautiful history,” said Hill on stage, according to Essence. She reportedly then shared a bit about meeting Pras when she was just 12-years-old and then being introduced to his cousin, Wyclef. “At such a young age, we didn’t know what to expect.”
In a similar statement shared to the Los Angeles Times, Hill said, "The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
“As I celebrate twenty-five years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Wyclef added. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”