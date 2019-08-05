Concertgoers were not happy with Lauryn Hill after her performance at the Playground Festival in Glasgow, Scotland. The former Fugees rapper was one of the headliners of the show, but fans quickly took to social media to share that not only was Hill late, but her set was brief and underwhelming. One Twitter user wrote, "Just back from the #PlaygroundFestival in Glasgow, a cracking day/night apart from the appalling #Laurynhill who came on stage an hour and 15minutes late then played four shite songs before pissing off again. So-called headline act? Nah, she got the booing she deserved."

Hill's reputation for being late or not showing up to her shows has been widely publicized for years, but fans give her the benefit of the doubt because she's Lauryn Hill. The singer stated that she was running behind because she was celebrating her son Zion's birthday, but the crowd didn't accept that as an excuse. The boos from the crowd were deafening.

The irate festivalgoers were not kind on social media, either, prompting Hill to issue a public apology via her Facebook Page. "My sincere apologies Glasgow for the late show and shorter set," she wrote. "I appreciate the energy and support I did receive from the great crowd, and the patience of the promoters. I hope to come back and make it up to the Glasgow audience. It is only with great respect and Love for my art and the audience that I take the stage every performance. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Europe, the crowds have been great and incredibly receptive. I look forward to my upcoming shows in Poland, Italy, Denmark, and the UK. Again, thank you, and my sincerest apologies for that shorter set. Respectfully, ♥️MLH"