Los Angeles residents are in for a treat as it's been announced that Lauryn Hill and H.E.R. are set to share the stage at the Hollywood Bowl. The performance has been set aside for October 16 and unlike many of the other high-profile concerts at the famed venue, this show is for one evening only.

As much as fans would like to be excited about seeing Ms. Hill live, the former Fugees rapper has been notorious about arriving late to shows—sometimes upwards of two hours. This has plagued the beloved singer for years, and although she's developed the reputation of standing fans up for long periods of time, they still shell out the cash to see The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill songstress perform live.

We recently reported on irate Playground Festival fans in Glasgow storming social media to complain about Hill arriving over an hour late and only performing a handful of songs before making her exit. The backlash was intense enough for the singer to take to her Facebook Page to issue a public apology. She promised to make it up to her fans during her next visit.

For those brave souls in Los Angeles and surrounding areas who will take the risk in order to see a legend and a legend in the making sing their hearts out, tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning singers perform at the Hollywood Bowl will go on sale this Friday, August 9.