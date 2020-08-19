He may have been a central character in The Matrix, but he won't be returning for Matrix 4. The character of rebel leader Morpheus is a pop culture phenomenon as his "red pill, blue pill" moment is still the subject of hypothetical decision-making memes. As much as Matrix fans adored seeing him in the original blockbuster 1999 film along with their follow-ups, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, the fourth anticipated installment will move forward without Laurence Fishburne.

Back in February, we reported on the news that Matrix 4 had begun filming. The cast is set to feature Keanu Reeves once again returning as Neo and Priyanka Chopra, but there were rumors that Hugo Weaving, also known as Agent Smith, exited production due to scheduling conflicts. It seems that Fishburne wasn't even asked to join the cast because he revealed during an interview with New York Magazine that no one gave him a buzz about being included.

“I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” said Fishburne. It's unfortunate that such an iconic character won't be making a return for another film. Are you looking forward to the next Matrix movie?

