It's been around a year since O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq welcomed their son Ace. While the couple's relationship has been a bit tumultuous, they seemed to be on good enough terms to throw their son a spectacular birthday bash. Many children of Hollywood stepped out for the affair, but two youngsters, in particular, caught everyone's attention. Both of Lauren London's sons Kam and Kross were in attendance at the party, appearing to have a blast while at the event.

The rapper first shared footage of himself joking with Lauren's elder son Kam, shared with Lil Wayne. The two bantered about which sports team was better before Genasis tickled the youngster, sending him into a giggling frenzy.

He then focused on Lauren's younger son shared with the late Nipsey Hussle Kross. The tot had his hair styled in Nipsey-esque braids and donned a red sweatsuit as O.T. pestered him about having his money. The adorable footage has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times since being reposted.

Lauren welcomed 4-year-old Kross Ermias Asghedom with her late husband Nipsey Hussle back in 2016, while Lauren and Lil Wayne welcomed their 11-year-old son Kameron Carter in September of 2009.