Despite being a globally recognized actress, Lauren London is known for keeping her personal life under wraps for the most part. Although she and Nipsey were public about their relationship, they kept things low key when it came to their kids. The two had one child together, although Nipsey had a daughter from a previous relationship and Lauren's firstborn child was fathered by Lil Wayne. Today marks Lauren and Wayne's son Kam's 10th birthday. Lauren took to Instagram to share some beautiful thoughts as Kam reaches a new milestone.



Lauren London shared a beautiful poem on Instagram to commemorate her eldest son's first birthday. Kam turns 10 today, born on September 9th, 2019. London not only shared gratitude in having a healthy son but also for being the biggest blessing in her life.

"My first born turns 10

9-9-09.

09-09-19 today



Kam opened my heart 10 years ago

A gift from the most high

A consistent act of service

A gift

Kameron is full of soul and a constant reminder of Gods unconditional Love.

My Sonshine!

Happiest Birthday my Brave boy"

Although Lauren London has kept her children out of the limelight, Kam did speak at Nipsey Hussle's public memorial service in Los Angeles earlier this year. Kam detailed his relationship with Nipsey Hussle and recounted a dream he had after the rapper's untimely death.