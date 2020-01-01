For those who have lost a loved one, the new year can bring about feelings of both sadness and hope. The hip hop world mourned the death of Nipsey Hussle in Spring 2019, but no one felt his loss like his loved ones who cared for him so dearly. His family and friends have carried on Nipsey's legacy with grace and have continued to build upon his "#MarathonContinues" vision. Lauren London took a moment to share a few of her New Year's Eve thoughts with her millions of followers of how her life has shifted within the last 365 days.

"2019 changed the rest of my Life," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "My existence shifted Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue Things will never be the same But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me." She ended her message with: "Long Live Ermias."

Then, Lauren gave everyone a peek at how she rang in the new year last year. The actress shared a photo of herself with Nipsey as they were all dressed up and out on the town. "Last NYE Hussle and Boog," she wrote over the photo. May Nip continue to rest in peace. Check out her photos below.