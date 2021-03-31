Today marks the two-year anniversary of the date that Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered outside of his shop in Los Angeles. The rapper's legacy has only continued to grow in the two years following his passing. Recognized as one of the all-time greats from his city, there will never be another rapper like Nip.

As we reflect on our favorite moments from the late 33-year-old's career, his surviving partner Lauren London shared a message on the date that he passed away.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

"The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever," wrote the actress on Instagram. "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey. In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias.

You are missed deeply.

You are loved immensely.

You will forever be.

I love you eternally. Your Boogie"

Lauren London has been doing her part to keep Nipsey's legacy alive, ensuring that the marathon continues even in the afterlife. This has to be a difficult day for Lauren, as well as Nipsey's kids. Send them some love in the comments and read Lauren's full message above.