It's been one year to the day since Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles. The rapper's legacy has continued to make an impact on communities worldwide as rivals have made amends and groups that were once at odds have come together to uplift the next generation of leaders. The trial of Eric Holder, the man who allegedly shot Nipsey Hussle that fateful day, is on the horizon, but in the meantime, Nipsey's loved ones have paid tribute to the slain rapper, including the love of his life, Lauren London.

As thousands of Nipsey fans praised the rapper on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lauren London took to her Instagram account to share heartwarming words dedicated to her late partner. We've included her words in their entirety as she penned it to maintain the integrity of the message.

It reads:

Time is deceptive

It’s been a year since you transitioned

The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago

God knows I would give anything to see you again

I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this

Prayers have kept me together

The kids keep me going and

Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far

As today makes a year

I stand strong because of you

Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way

Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear

Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit With

every breath i take

I honor you

I carry this pain with purpose

I promise I will make you proud

I promise to apply everything you taught me

In life and in death

Ermias Asghedom

There will never be another

Until we are together again....

I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)🏁

The Marathon Continues. Check out the Instagram post by Lauren London below.