Sadly, Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s son just had his first birthday without his father this weekend. Yesterday, September 1st marked Kross Ermias Asghedom's 3rd birthday, and to celebrate his mother, Lauren London, decided to pay her respects with a heartfelt message about her "warrior's" son.

“Today is my warrior baby’s 3rd Birthday,” she wrote on IG last night. “You are the Light that shines in darkness, you are everything we prayed for and more. Continue to shine Sun 🏁🙏🏽💙,” she added while sharing a picture of Kross in an oversized baseball cap, and another image of him as a baby as she leans in for a kiss.

After the post, birthday messages from stars like Cassie, La La Anthony, Busta Rhymes and Naomi Campbell all flooded the comments, with many sending their well wishes.

In addition to that, Lauren also posted several photos on her Instagram Story showing off Kross’ Batman-themed party, and made sure to include Nipsey in on the fun, too, posting a photo of the couple together with the caption, “The co-creators of Kross #hussleandboog” (see below).