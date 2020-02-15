As Valentine's Day comes to an end, we hope that everyone enjoyed the occasion with someone they love or at the very least have a good situationship going on with. We also want to send a special shoutout to those getting through it alone due to the loss of a loved one, as actress Lauren London is doing today while spending her first Valentine's Day without Nipsey Hussle since his tragic murder almost one full year ago.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records

Lauren got the strength to jump on Instagram to make sure the world knew exactly who she was thinking about for the occasion. "You used to tell me that Everyday was Valentine," she wrote with a fitting blue heart emoji attached, following up by adding, "but you always made it special anyway." She capped off her caption with the words "I love you Ermias" and "LLNH," the latter standing for both "Long Live Nipsey Hussle" and "Lauren London Nipsey Hussle" depending on how you look at it. We can't begin to imagine what she's feeling at the moment, but the HNHH family is wishing her all the best like the many people who sent their condolences on the post. Stay up, LL!

R.I.P. forever, Nipsey Hussle.