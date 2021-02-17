ATL actress Lauren London has been busy keeping Nipsey Hussle's legacy alive following his untimely death in 2019. From promoting the live visual album The Marathon earlier this month to being involved with The Marathon Clothing brand, London has been working nonstop, even despite false pregnancy claims recently surfacing about the Los Angeles actress. Now, days after sharing a sweet Valentine's Day post honoring Nip, London is back on the gram modeling classic Puma pieces.

In a series of Instagram posts, London is seen sporting Puma head-to-toe. The photoshoot, which is shot by Jonathan Mannion and styled by Monica Rose, is strikingly minimal, perfectly complementing London's simplistic fits. Throughout the photos, the actress models a black-and-white tracksuit, a branded bralette, and a long hooded coat, among other Puma pieces. To bring it all together, she is seen rocking a clean pair of Puma's Suede Classic XXI sneakers.

Peep all of the outtakes from Lauren London's new Puma photoshoot below:

[via]